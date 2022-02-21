After significant damage was caused to the network by Storms Dudley and Eunice last week, torrential rain throughout the weekend has seen flooding in Rotherham and Doncaster.

While Network Rail teams have spent the weekend monitoring water levels and attempting to clear water from the tracks, the following areas are impacted for the start of service today (Monday February 21).

Rotherham Central remains closed, with trains having been proactively suspended on Sunday; and no services are able to run from Swinton to Doncaster.

Passengers are strongly advised to check their journeys before they travel, and for some routes, not to travel at all.

Matt Rice, Route Director for Network Rail, said: “As we have seen across much of the network this week, severe weather brings severe challenges for the railway. My team have spent the weekend battling the elements but such heavy downpours brought by Storm Franklin have caused multiple sites to flood, which means trains are not able to serve some places for the start of service this morning.

“We would like to reassure passengers that we’ll be doing all that we can to get them moving again and we thank all those impacted for their patience."

The continued adverse weather is expected to continue to cause disruption on many lines early this week.