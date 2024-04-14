Seven seriously injured in Doncaster A1 bus crash which put 17 in hospital as police seek mystery driver

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information following the smash on the A1 near Darrington yesterday evening when a minibus carrying South Shields FC supporters overturned en route home from a game at Tamworth.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 7pm, a number of calls were received reporting a minibus had overturned on the northbound carriageway near junction 40 with passengers inside.

"The collision involved a black Skoda Fabia and an Iris single decker minibus.

Police are appealing for information about the crash on the A1.

"Initial enquiries suggest there is a third vehicle involved, a white car, which has not yet been identified.

"There were 17 people injured and taken to hospital for treatment, with seven of those thought to have suffered serious injuries.

"Enquiries into the circumstances regarding the collision remain ongoing with officers from the Roads Policing Unit.

"Anyone with information including dash cam footage relating to the collision or the unidentified white car, who has not yet spoken to the police, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via the livechat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240197597.”

Supporters of the Vanarama National League North Side had been returning from a 3-2 defeat at Tamworth.

A club spokesman said: “Our thoughts go out to the supporters involved in a crash on the way home from today’s game.