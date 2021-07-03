Seven community groups receive grants from Doncaster Sheffield Airport fund

The Airport Consultative Committee (ACC), which facilitates communication between the airport, communities, councils, and businesses, has revealed the list of successful

projects.

All of the sustainable community projects are within a ten-mile radius of the airport and were not eligible for local authority or national funding.

Alan Tolhurst is pleased to reveal the recipients of Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s CIF

The airport partner and developer of the adjacent GatewayEast project, Peel L&P, doubled the CIF value this year to £10,000 to give more local

community groups the opportunity to apply for valuable financial support in what has been a difficult year for local charities and community associations.

Peel L&P and DSA were keen to support projects that share their values of improving health and wellbeing, heritage conservation, environmental improvement and community

cohesion.

Alan Tolhurst, ACC Chairman, said: “We’ve had a great response to the CIF this year and it is clear that recent

circumstances have really impacted grassroot community organisations. We are pleased to be able to offer some financial support at a time when assistance for local communities

is more important than ever”.

The 2021 successful projects include:

Walkeringham Parish Council received £2,000 towards a community garden to offer a variety of accessible environmental, leisure and social activities to take place in the heart of the village.

Doncaster Deaf Trust received £2,000 towards equipping a new Wellbeing Room.

A grant of £502.80 has gone to Austerfield Mosaic Trust Nature Reserve to purchase a picnic bench for visitors to have a comfortable stop-off point during visits.

Gringley on the Hill Parish Council received £1,500 towards replacing old and tired playground equipment in a local park.

Tickhill Community Library received a grant of £1,500 to help turn an overgrown area into a pocket park and sensory garden.

Elmfield Gymnastics Club is currently fundraising to purchase a foam pit under a set of bars to create a safe training environment for 250 children who are members of the club and

received £1,500 towards their total.

Bawtry Heritage Group have been awarded £1,000 towards providing public seating at Bawtry Market Cross, a medieval monument of historical importance to the town, and to

create a robust barrier to protect it from traffic.

Kate Stow, Director of Aviation Development and Corporate Affairs, said: “We have been privileged to be able to support a number of environmental, well-being and mental health

projects in local communities which have been popular requests for financial support this year.

“The importance of local outdoor spaces and community values have become very apparent as we have spent so much time in lockdown over the last year. Community, heritage

and outdoor schemes aimed at improving health and well-being have been at the forefront of funding requests this year and we are very proud to be able to support them in what

has been a very challenging year for us all.”

Neal Biddle, Peel L&P’s Development Director for GatewayEast added: “As a regeneration business with projects in Doncaster, it’s important that we invest in our local

communities too and we’re pleased to provide additional funding to support more projects that will help to improve the health and wellbeing of local people of all ages and we look

forward to seeing these get underway.”