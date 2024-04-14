Serious incident involving overturned vehicle closes Doncaster motorway overnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The crash happened on the A1 northbound carriageway near junction 40 for Darrington, West Yorkshire Police said.

All emergency services, including the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, were in attendance along with traffic officers throughout the early evening and throughout the night, National Highways said.

The road was initially closed in both directions and was fully re-opened around 4am.