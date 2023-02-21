Both carriageways of the M180 between junction 1 (Thorne) and junction 2 (Belton) were closed immediately after the incident which happened at 11.30pm last night.

The westbound carriageway was reopened at 1.30am but the eastbound carriageway remains closed.

National Highways has said that recovery work is under way but due to the damage to the vehicles involved and debris, work is likely to be complex and protracted.

The aftermath of the smash on the M180. (Photo: National Highways).

An eastbound diversion is in place and involves exiting the M180 at J1 and proceeding to the end of the slip road. At the roundabout take the second exit onto the A18 and continue for seven miles to the roundabout with the A161.

At the roundabout, take the fourth exit onto the A161 and continue for one mile to the junction with the M180 (J2). Turn left onto the slip road and rejoin the M180 eastbound.

