Serious emergency incident in Doncaster street was non-suspicious death, say police

A serious incident in a Doncaster street which saw emergency services flock to a residential road in the city was a non-suspicious death, police have said.

By Darren Burke
45 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police and paramedics were called to Burton Avenue yesterday morning.
Police and paramedics were called to Burton Avenue in Balby early yesterday morning, with some residents reporting a heavy police presence at the scene including armed officers.

But South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the incident was a non-suspicious death in the street yesterday morning, with paramedics from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service also in attendance.

