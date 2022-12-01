Serious emergency incident in Doncaster street was non-suspicious death, say police
A serious incident in a Doncaster street which saw emergency services flock to a residential road in the city was a non-suspicious death, police have said.
By Darren Burke
45 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police and paramedics were called to Burton Avenue in Balby early yesterday morning, with some residents reporting a heavy police presence at the scene including armed officers.
But South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the incident was a non-suspicious death in the street yesterday morning, with paramedics from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service also in attendance.