Serious emergency incident closes major Doncaster road this afternoon
A serious emergency incident has closed a major Doncaster road this afternoon.
Police and ambulances are currently in attendance at the incident in High Street, Bentley, eyewitnesses have reported.
The incident is understood to have taken place near to St Peter’s Church and Bentley railway bridge, with heavy traffic building up on roads in and around the area.
Motorists are being advised to avoid Bentley High Street.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of this afternoon’s incident.