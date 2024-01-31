Separate emergency incidents close two major Doncaster roads this morning
Two separate emergency incidents have blocked a pair of major roads in Doncaster this morning.
St George’s Bridge has been closed inbound, due to a police incident, according to eyewitnesses, with traffic building up in the area.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Doncaster Road between Barnby Dun and Stainforth is also closed with emergency services at the scene with heavy traffic also reported.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for details of both incidents.