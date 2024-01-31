News you can trust since 1925
Separate emergency incidents close two major Doncaster roads this morning

Two separate emergency incidents have blocked a pair of major roads in Doncaster this morning.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st Jan 2024, 08:13 GMT
St George’s Bridge has been closed inbound, due to a police incident, according to eyewitnesses, with traffic building up in the area.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Doncaster Road between Barnby Dun and Stainforth is also closed with emergency services at the scene with heavy traffic also reported.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for details of both incidents.

