See how two Doncaster takeaways rated for food hygiene after inspectors visited

Dennis Fish Bar, at Urban Road, Hexthorpe, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 21.

And on the same day China City, at Great North Road, Woodlands, was given a score of three.

Dennis Fish Bar was visited last month

It means that of Doncaster's 305 takeaways with ratings, 172 (56 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards found by the local authority.