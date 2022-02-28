See how two Doncaster takeaways rated for food hygiene after inspectors visited
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 10:25 am
Dennis Fish Bar, at Urban Road, Hexthorpe, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 21.
And on the same day China City, at Great North Road, Woodlands, was given a score of three.
It means that of Doncaster's 305 takeaways with ratings, 172 (56 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards found by the local authority.