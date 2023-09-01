Security guard suffers broken nose after being kicked in face by girl in Frenchgate attack

The guard was on patrol inside the centre when he became involved in an altercation with two teenagers which ended with him suffering a broken nose.

Police are now probing the attack which took place at around 5.40pm on August 29.

A picture shared to the Free Press by the guard shows severe bruising around both of his eyes following the incident.

The guard, who has asked not to be named, said: "A group of teenagers was causing a lot of trouble - running around, running into shops and bumping into the public.

"Me and my colleague asked the group to leave and we began to escort them out.

"As we walked them towards the exit, a female spat at me and pushed my colleague.

"Then a male from the group punched me in face before one of the females kicked me in the face while I was trying to restrain the male.

"I was very badly assaulted and suffered a broken nose.”

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

In a brief statement, a spokesman said: “Police were called at around 5.40pm on Tuesday 29 August to reports that a security guard was involved in an altercation with two teenagers outside the Frenchgate Centre on St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster.