Searches take place in Doncaster woods as police hunt missing teenager

Nottinghamshire Police are hunting the 19-year-old, named only as Jacob.

A spokesman said: “We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

“Jacob was last seen in the Retford area around midnight on Saturday 23rd March into Sunday 24th March 2024.

Police are hunting for missing Jacob.

"He is around 5ft 10" tall, of a medium build with short dark mousy hair. Jacob was last seen wearing a North Face Annorak, a hoody, jeans and blue trainers.”