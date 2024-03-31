Searches take place in Doncaster woods as police hunt missing teenager

Members of the public have been searching woods near Doncaster as police hunt a missing teenager who has not been seen for more than a week.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st Mar 2024, 07:37 BST
Nottinghamshire Police are hunting the 19-year-old, named only as Jacob.

A spokesman said: “We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

“Jacob was last seen in the Retford area around midnight on Saturday 23rd March into Sunday 24th March 2024.

Police are hunting for missing Jacob.

"He is around 5ft 10" tall, of a medium build with short dark mousy hair. Jacob was last seen wearing a North Face Annorak, a hoody, jeans and blue trainers.”

Members of the public have been carrying out searches in and around Bawtry, Misson, Misterton, Mattersey and other areas.If you have seen Jacob or have any information on where he is, please call us on 101 quoting incident 299 of Sunday 24th March 2024.

