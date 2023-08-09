Search party to hunt for greyhound missing in Doncaster for more than a week

Millie, a black greyhound, is missing from the Rossington area and people hunting her have been sharing appeals on social media, while more than 300 posters have distributed around the area to help in the search.

Lisa Dean is co-ordinating the search and anyone with sightings can contact 07866 026343 or should message the #FindMillie admin directly if they can join the search.

Details of the group are available HERE

Millie is described as elderly, with greying eyebrows and muzzle. She has a small white spot on her chest and white to the bottoms of her feet.

She has been missing since July 29 and was wearing a red tartan collar when she disappeared.