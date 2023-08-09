News you can trust since 1925
Search party to hunt for greyhound missing in Doncaster for more than a week

A search party is set to hit the streets of Doncaster tomorrow in search for an elderly greyhound missing in Doncaster for more than a week.
By Darren Burke
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 14:01 BST

Millie, a black greyhound, is missing from the Rossington area and people hunting her have been sharing appeals on social media, while more than 300 posters have distributed around the area to help in the search.

Lisa Dean is co-ordinating the search and anyone with sightings can contact 07866 026343 or should message the #FindMillie admin directly if they can join the search.

Details of the group are available HERE

The hunt is on to find missing Doncaster dog Millie.The hunt is on to find missing Doncaster dog Millie.
The hunt is on to find missing Doncaster dog Millie.
Millie is described as elderly, with greying eyebrows and muzzle. She has a small white spot on her chest and white to the bottoms of her feet.

She has been missing since July 29 and was wearing a red tartan collar when she disappeared.

The owners have offered a reward for her safe return.

