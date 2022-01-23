Search on to find rescue dog who has been missing in Doncaster for over 24 hours

The black and white Romanian cross escaped from K9 Cutz Groomers on Bawtry Road, near Howarth, at 12.30pm on Saturday, January 22.

He has been spotted several times around the area and fields, the latest sighting was at 4pm yesterday.

Owner Maisy Jo Matheson said: “He is a Romanian street dog rescue so please don’t try to approach as he will run away.

Bert disappeared yesterday

“If anyone sees him please contact me and let me know the location and time you see him.”

Phone 07490497435.