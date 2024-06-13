Search is on to find escapee Leo the long haired red cat
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ten year old pedigree long haired red cat Leo went missing when he escaped his carrier in the grounds of Sandtoft Cattery in Belton last Sunday, June 9.
Lisa Dean, senior animal welfare officer at Beauty's Legacy – Reuniting Lost and Stolen Animals, said: “He is now at large with no knowledge of the area and his lovely family are heartbroken. We need to run an appeal for locals to keep their eyes peeled and to contact us immediately with any sightings.
“He will be extremely unnerved so don’t try to coax or contain him.”
If you have seen Leo or know of his whereabouts please call 07815076095 or 07866026343.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.