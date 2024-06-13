Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An animal charity is urging people to help in the search for a missing family pet.

Ten year old pedigree long haired red cat Leo went missing when he escaped his carrier in the grounds of Sandtoft Cattery in Belton last Sunday, June 9.

Lisa Dean, senior animal welfare officer at Beauty's Legacy – Reuniting Lost and Stolen Animals, said: “He is now at large with no knowledge of the area and his lovely family are heartbroken. We need to run an appeal for locals to keep their eyes peeled and to contact us immediately with any sightings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He will be extremely unnerved so don’t try to coax or contain him.”