Search for missing Doncaster area teen goes on nearly four weeks after disappearance
19-year-old Jacob Crompton has not been seen since March 24 when he was last sighted in the Retford area.
Helpers and friends have carried out searches around Bawtry, Misterton and Misson in the hope of finding clues in the hunt for the teen, with underwater searches also carried out.
A post on the Find Jacob Facebook page said: “Jacob was on his way home.
“He had plans for a wonderful future, and was very much looking forward to what was to come.
"His disappearance is very much out of character, and is in no way attributable to poor mental health or a desire for adventure.
“This young man is very much loved and missed by a loving, close, supportive family and a wide circle of friends and colleagues.
“Please continue to search for, and share information about Jacob.
“His family desperately need him home.”
He was last seen at approximately 00:20 on Sunday 24 March at Kings Park, Retford.
Banners and leaflets have been distributed across the local area by concerned friends and family as the hunt for the teenager goes on.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.
“Jacob was last seen in the Retford area around midnight on Saturday 23rd March into Sunday 24th March 2024.
"He is around 5ft 10" tall, of a medium build with short dark mousy hair. Jacob was last seen wearing a North Face Annorak, a hoody, jeans and blue trainers.”
He normally wears glasses but he is now understood to be wihout them.
Members of the public have been carrying out extensive searches of woodlands, rivers, streams, lakes and countryside and around Bawtry, Misson, Misterton, Mattersey and other areas stretching between Doncaster and Retford.
If you have seen Jacob or have any information on where he is, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 299 of Sunday 24th March 2024.
