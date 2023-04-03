Scores of homes and firms across Doncaster hit by huge water main burst
Scores of homes and businesses across Doncaster have been hit by a huge water main burst this morning.
By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:15 BST
Yorkshire Water teams are currently carrying out repairs following the incident which has hit homes in the DN5 area.
Properties in Bentley, Scawthorpe, Scawbsy and Cusworth are among those impacted.
A spokesman warned customers of no water or low pressure due to “urgent repairs” and added: “We'll restore supplies ASAP. Water may return cloudy or discoloured for an hour or two but this will pass.”