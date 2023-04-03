Scores of homes and firms across Doncaster hit by huge water main burst

Yorkshire Water teams are currently carrying out repairs following the incident which has hit homes in the DN5 area.

Properties in Bentley, Scawthorpe, Scawbsy and Cusworth are among those impacted.

A spokesman warned customers of no water or low pressure due to “urgent repairs” and added: “We'll restore supplies ASAP. Water may return cloudy or discoloured for an hour or two but this will pass.”