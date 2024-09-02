Saturday walk takes Ramblers on lengthy trek

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Ramblers were back in Derbyshire on Saturday, this time in Lumsdale for another leg stretcher as summer ends. We must be mad

Ten walkers began this 11.5 mile strenuous hike on a warm, sunny day heading south from Lumsdale. Passing through the village of Tansley, a small settlement known for its historic mills and picturesque landscape, the route took the walkers through fields and woodland, offering views of the rolling Derbyshire countryside. The mid-morning break was at St John the Baptist Church in Dethick, the 13th century building rich in history. The walk leader had arranged access to the church, allowing the group to explore the interior.. The church is noted for its connection to the Babbington family who in the 16th century were involved in the Babbington Plot againstQueen Elizabeth 1.

From Dethick the walk continued downhill towards the Cromford Canal. Along the way, the walkers explored the Aqueduct Cottage, a quaint and historic building undegoing restoration. The canal itself was once a vital transport route during ine Industrial Revolution, linking the Cromford Mills with the wider canal network. Lunch was taken at Cromford. Cromford is famous for its asociation with Sir Richard Arkwright, a pioneer of the Industrial Revolution who established Cromford Mill, one of the world's first water-powered cotton-spinning mills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After lunch the walkers crossed the River Derwent before a steep climbup to Riber Castle. This 19th century castle, built by John Smedley, a local mill owner, stands on a hill pverlooking Matlock providing wonderful views. The final stretch led the walkers downhill then back uphill to Lumsdale. Many thanks to George for leading this varied and interesting walk. AMG

Ramblers get ready for their 11.5 mile strenuous hike

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.