A sandwich delivery and production company in Doncaster needs urgent improvement to meet food hygiene standards according to the Food Standards Agency.

Inspectors visited the Bakerboys bap vans and production site in Central Terrace, Edlington on June 3, and gave it a zero out of five rating.

The standards found were:

Hygienic food handling

Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage – major improvement necessary.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene – major improvement necessary.

Management of food safety

System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future – major improvement necessary.

For more food hygiene ratings visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/