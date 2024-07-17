Sandwich delivery and production company in Doncaster needs urgent improvement to meet food hygiene standards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Inspectors visited the Bakerboys bap vans and production site in Central Terrace, Edlington on June 3, and gave it a zero out of five rating.
The standards found were:
Hygienic food handling
Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage – major improvement necessary.
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene – major improvement necessary.
Management of food safety
System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future – major improvement necessary.
For more food hygiene ratings visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.