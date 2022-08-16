News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out

Safety warnings repeated as latest wildfire rips through Doncaster

Fire chiefs have repeated safety warnings following another devastating wildfire in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 1:26 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 1:27 pm

Crews were called to Castle Hills in Scawthorpe on Saturday as temperatures soared with five fire crews battling the huge grassland blaze.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Please continue to help us.

“No garden fires, leave disposable BBQs at home, take your litter with you, report deliberate fire-setting.”

Crews tackled the blaze in Scawthorpe at the weekend.

Most Popular

People were warned to avoid the area as temperatures once more climbed above 30c in Doncaster at the weekend.

Wildfires have devastated Doncaster during the heatwave.
Crews have been busy for weeks tackling numerous blazes.
DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServicePeople