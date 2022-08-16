Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews were called to Castle Hills in Scawthorpe on Saturday as temperatures soared with five fire crews battling the huge grassland blaze.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Please continue to help us.

“No garden fires, leave disposable BBQs at home, take your litter with you, report deliberate fire-setting.”

Crews tackled the blaze in Scawthorpe at the weekend.

People were warned to avoid the area as temperatures once more climbed above 30c in Doncaster at the weekend.

Wildfires have devastated Doncaster during the heatwave.