Safety warnings repeated as latest wildfire rips through Doncaster
Fire chiefs have repeated safety warnings following another devastating wildfire in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 1:26 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 1:27 pm
Crews were called to Castle Hills in Scawthorpe on Saturday as temperatures soared with five fire crews battling the huge grassland blaze.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Please continue to help us.
“No garden fires, leave disposable BBQs at home, take your litter with you, report deliberate fire-setting.”
People were warned to avoid the area as temperatures once more climbed above 30c in Doncaster at the weekend.