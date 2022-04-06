Rush hour collision between lorry and car causes huge delays on M18 near Doncaster
A rush hour collision between a car and a lorry has caused huge delays for drivers on the M18 and M180 near Doncaster this morning.
By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 9:08 am
National Highways Yorkshire closed two of three lanes on the M180 eastbound between Hatfield and Tudworth.
A spokesman said: “The car has overturned and come to rest on its roof."
The vehicle has now been recovered but a spokesman said: “Please allow time for the delays to ease, there is approx. 4.5 miles of congestion. Please allow an extra 25 minutes journey time.”