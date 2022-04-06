Rush hour collision between lorry and car causes huge delays on M18 near Doncaster

National Highways Yorkshire closed two of three lanes on the M180 eastbound between Hatfield and Tudworth.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A spokesman said: “The car has overturned and come to rest on its roof."

The vehicle has now been recovered but a spokesman said: “Please allow time for the delays to ease, there is approx. 4.5 miles of congestion. Please allow an extra 25 minutes journey time.”