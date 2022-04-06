Rush hour collision between lorry and car causes huge delays on M18 near Doncaster

A rush hour collision between a car and a lorry has caused huge delays for drivers on the M18 and M180 near Doncaster this morning.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 9:08 am

National Highways Yorkshire closed two of three lanes on the M180 eastbound between Hatfield and Tudworth.

A spokesman said: “The car has overturned and come to rest on its roof."

The vehicle has now been recovered but a spokesman said: “Please allow time for the delays to ease, there is approx. 4.5 miles of congestion. Please allow an extra 25 minutes journey time.”

The collision has caused delays on the M18 near Doncaster.
