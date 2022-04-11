The animal welfare charity was contacted after a member of the public spotted the turkey in their garden in Sheffield Road in Conisborough.

The turkey ruffled some feathers after she didn’t leave the garden for a few days and so the concerned member of the public contacted the charity for help.

RSPCA Inspector Jack Taylor attended on Wednesday March 30 and rescued the female bird.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turkey on the run

He said: “It’s not every day we rescue these birds, in fact, it was my first ever turkey rescue.

"This poor lady was straying in someone’s back garden and sheltering under some bushes.

"The member of the public who spotted her had asked their neighbours if they knew who the bird belonged to and posted on Facebook but no one claimed to own the bird so he contacted us for help.

“I managed to contain the turkey, who was a little worse for wear after straying for a few days, and took her to the RSPCA Sheffield Branch for some much-needed TLC and plenty of food to gobble up before being rehomed to a bird sanctuary.

“It’s not known whether this turkey escaped from somewhere or if she was abandoned but sadly the RSPCA is often called to collect abandoned and dumped farm birds - in particular cockerels - because people haven’t realised just how noisy they can be before taking them on.”

If you think you can offer the perfect home to a rescued farm animal visit the RSPCA’s website.