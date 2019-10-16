Row of houses sealed off by police in Doncaster street
A row of house has been sealed off and is under police guard in Doncaster this morning.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 10:13 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 10:14 am
Residents in Hazel Avenue Auckley, woke up this morning to find a row of houses taped off and under police guard.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for details on the nature of the incident under investigation but details have not yet been released.
More to follow.