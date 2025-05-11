A pensioner has achieved an extraordinary one in 67 million feat by hitting two holes in one during the same round of golf.

Kevin Popplewell, 77, was taking part in a competition at Rotherham Golf Club when he landed a hole in one early on in the round.

The grandad-of-one then repeated his achievement on the 14th hole, so he was left stunned as the odds of getting two holes in one are around one in 67 million.

Kevin said: "It's a very rare event - it's one in 67 million.

"The shots were virtually the exact same - I used the same clubs and it was the same distance.

"The ball went absolutely dead straight, it hit the flag and then went straight into the hole."

Kevin, of Tickhill near Doncaster, started playing golf when he was 21 and has only ever had eight holes in one before.

He said the achievement was a mixture of luck and technique.

Kevin said: "After the round, I spoke to someone in the golf shop and they said they hadn't ever heard of someone doing this - it's very, very rare.

"To get a hole in one, you need to play a fairly good shot that looks like it's going towards the green.

"But you also need luck, because the ball will be running along a piece of grass which will have lumps and bumps on it.

"I have seen the complete opposite - I've played with people who have hit an atrocious shot and they've got a hole in one and then we've all had a good laugh."

Kevin, a retired sales and marketing director, finished the game on 76 strokes and celebrated his win on April 27 by buying everyone at Rotherham Golf Club drinks.

This is the first time someone has ever got two holes in one, at the course in a competition.

He said: "People were saying 'come on Kevin, get the drinks in.'

"So I bought people whisky and we had a drink and celebrated."