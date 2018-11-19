Rod Stewart set to rock huge summer show at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium 

Megastar Sir Rod Stewart has announced a huge summer show at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium.

The 73-year-old rocker – famous for hits including Maggie May and Sailing – will be making a visit to the Steel City on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Rod Stewart performing at the Manchester Arena, Manchester, United Kingdom. 8 December 2016. Photograph Credit : Sean Hansford

Dave McCarthy, Sheffield United's operations director, said: “We are delighted he has chosen our Bramall Lane stadium and it is further recognition that we have a stadium capable of staging or being associated with high-profile events.

“We look forward to welcoming music fans, not only from Sheffield, South Yorkshire and the North Midlands, but fans of Rod from all over the country, as big scale concerts make a welcome return to our stadium. This concert will be one of the unmissable events of the summer.”

Bramall Lane

The concert is one of four new dates added following huge demand for previously announced shows that form his UK tour next year.

The shows are in support of the release of his 30th studio album Blood Red Roses, which debuted at number one on its release in September.

This will mark the first concert held at Bramall Lane since Bruce Springsteen played two nights at the venue back in 1988.

Fans can expect to hear hits old and new from the former Faces frontman, who is estimated to have sold more than 200 million records.

The tour is being promoted by Cuffe and Taylor whose director Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted to be adding the Sheffield date to Rod Stewart Live In Concert. As his fans know, Rod presents the most amazing shows.”

Tickets go on general sale on November 23 at 10am from www.ticketmaster.co.uk Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on November 21 at 9am, and they and can be accessed by ordering Rod’s new album ‘Blood Red Roses’ at https://store.universalmusic.com/rodstewart/