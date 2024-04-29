Robber hurls drink over man before fleeing with bag from Doncaster coffee shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers have released CCTV images of the man they would like to identify whom they believe could help with enquiries.

At 4.30pm on Wednesday 17 April, it is reported that an unknown man threw a drink at a man and stole his bag outside Caffé Nero in St Sepulchre Gate.

The man shown in the CCTV images is described as approximately 30, black, of medium build, and with medium length black hair.

Police have issued a CCTV image of the man they want to question.

If you can help, you can pass information on by calling police on 101, quoting incident number 611 of 17 April 2024.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.