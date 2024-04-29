Robber hurls drink over man before fleeing with bag from Doncaster coffee shop

A man hurled a drink over another man outside a Doncaster coffee shop before fleeing with his bag in a city centre robbery.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Apr 2024, 11:56 BST
Officers have released CCTV images of the man they would like to identify whom they believe could help with enquiries.

At 4.30pm on Wednesday 17 April, it is reported that an unknown man threw a drink at a man and stole his bag outside Caffé Nero in St Sepulchre Gate.

The man shown in the CCTV images is described as approximately 30, black, of medium build, and with medium length black hair.

Police have issued a CCTV image of the man they want to question.Police have issued a CCTV image of the man they want to question.
If you can help, you can pass information on by calling police on 101, quoting incident number 611 of 17 April 2024.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

