Roads cordoned off by police in Doncaster city centre this morning following serious incident
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Aug 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 08:22 BST
College Road has been sealed off near to Doncaster Police Station and the Guru Kalgidhar Gurdwara Sikh temple, with motorists being advised to avoid the area.
Eyewitnesses have reported cordons and a number of police vehicles at the scene in the last few hours with nearby Catherine Street also closed off.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details on this morning’s incident.