Roads closed and River Don on flood alert as heavy rain lashes Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
City of Doncaster Council says that several roads are submerged.
A spokesman said: “Please be aware that due to adverse weather conditions, the following roads are temporarily closed:
Forestead Lane, Barnby Dun
Jubilee Bridge, Ferry Road, Thorne
Greys Bridge, Old Doncaster Road, Denaby
Kirk Bramwith Bridge, Low Lane
“We will keep you updated on any further impacts. Our teams are out monitoring areas and river levels.
“Please do not drive through flood waters, drive safely, plan your routes accordingly, and be aware that interfering with road closures is a criminal offence.”
Meanwhile, a flood alert is in place for the Lower River Don catchment between Hexthorpe and Stainforth.
An Environment Agency spokesman said: “River levels on the Lower Don remain high following response to rainfall overnight and are expected to continue to rise throughout today due to further rain forecast from around mid day today.
"There is further rain expected over the next few days and levels are expected to increase, with river levels currently expected to peak in the early hours of Wednesday.
"Please stay away from flood embankments and do not walk or drive through flood water. We will continue to monitor the forecast and river levels closely. This message will be updated by 9pm on January 2 or as the situation changes.
The area included is the River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley.