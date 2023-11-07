Roads across Doncaster still shut in wake of Storm Babet and Storm Ciarán floods
While there are currently no flood alerts in place for Doncaster, water levels on the River Don remain high, with many floodplains alongside the river still underwater after heavy rain deluged the area.
The city escaped the worst of the flooding seen in other areas, with only a handful of homes and businesses hit.
The roads that are still closed are:
Greys Bridge, Old Doncaster Road, Denaby
Fordstead Lane, between Arksey and Barnby Dun
Plumtree Hill Road, Fishlake
Jack Row Lane, Bramwith
Woodhouse Green Lane, Bramwith
Pastures Road, Mexborough
A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Please take care when travelling due to surface water on roads. Please don’t attempt to drive through any flood water.”
Fishlake Nab has now re-opened
