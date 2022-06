Part of Trafford Way near to Doncaster railway station has been cordoned off in the last hour or so, eye witnesses have reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of police vehicles have been reported at the scene near to the Flying Scotsman health centre with cordons in place across parts of the carriageway and pedestrian crossing.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.