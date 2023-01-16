Road closure warning as bridge repairs set to start on A1 north of Doncaster

Resurfacing and renewal will begin on the landmark Wentbridge viaduct, which carries the A1 over the River Went and is among the largest viaducts in Europe.

The waterproofing under the road surface layer helps to protect the structure from corrosion and reduces the need for repairs in the future.

The road surfacing, marking and studs are also being replaced.

The A1 at Wentbridge will be subject to closures and diversions throughout 2023.

At the same time, National Highways will start to replace the central pier at the nearby Wentedge Road Bridge, along with the parapets, joints, surfacing and temporary realignment of the carriageway.

To enable the work, a mix of lane closures, full closures and a contraflow arrangement for traffic will be in place throughout this scheme.

National Highways Project Manager John Stebbing said: “As well as improving safety on the route, this work will also mean we will need to have far fewer road closures on the route for the future, bringing major longer-term benefits.”

Preparations for the scheme are due to begin on 6 February, when National Highways will begin enabling work including upgrading contraflow crossover points, strengthening drainage and survey works. This enabling work is due to finish in March.

To complete this safely, a mixture of lane closures and full closures will be in place overnight between 8pm-6am, Monday to Friday. Exact dates and locations of closures will be shared via the National Highways Yorkshire and North East website, news bulletins and social media as they are confirmed.

The main work on Wentbridge Viaduct is then expected to begin in April and completed by autumn 2023. Traffic will be in contraflow throughout the improvements.

Once this has been completed, the main work can begin on the central pier at Wentedge Road. The now realigned carriageway will move all the traffic over towards the verge creating more space in the central reserve. This will enable two lanes to remain open in both directions for the duration of the remaining works which are expected to complete in Winter 2023.

During any closures, arrangements will be in place to ensure safe and easy access to any properties close to the A1 where the scheme is taking place. Residents and local councillors have already been contacted regarding this.

John added: “We do unfortunately expect disruption while the work is being carried out and apologise in advance to drivers and residents who may be affected. We’ve done our best to provide as much advance notice as possible and to minimise any delays.

“We would strongly advise drivers planning to travel in the area to allow more time for their journeys and consider alternative routes if at all possible. We’d like to thank everyone in advance for their patience and will aim to have the work completed as soon as we can.”

Anyone with any queries can contact 0300 123 5000 or email [email protected]

You can keep up to date on the dedicated website for the Wentbridge Viaduct and Wentedge Road Bridge scheme.

