Road closed: Police called to a second road traffic collision in Doncaster this afternoon

South Yorkshire Police have been called to a road traffic collision in Doncaster this afternoon, this follows one earlier in Bircotes.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 2:02pm

South Yorkshire Police via Twitter said: “Stainforth Road in Barnby Dun is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

People are asked to please avoid the area and find alternative routes.”

Stainforth Road in Barnby Dun
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details which we will bring you as and when they arrive.

Please take extra care on the roads today.

