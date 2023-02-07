Road closed as six fire engines and an aerial appliance deal with commerical building blaze in Doncaster
Firefighters were called out at 1.29am this morning, Tuesday February 7, to a fire involving a commercial building at the Ash Holt Industrial Estate on Bank End Road near Finningley.
Six fire engines attended plus an aerial appliance and several other fire service vehicles.
The road was closed between Blaxton and Westwoodside for a time to allow crews to deal with the incident.
A spokesman said: “The incident is still ongoing but it has since been downscaled to three fire engines and the road is now passable."