Road closed and person taken to hospital following a two vehicle collision near Doncaster

Humberside Police officers were in attendance on Thorne Road in Sandtoft following reports of a two vehicle collision at 12.15pm.

One person was taking to hospital to receive medical treatment for minor injuries.

An eyewitness said: “Avoid small ‘offset’ roundabout at Sandtoft. Emergency services cutting people out of vehicles following a collision. Huge tailbacks.”

