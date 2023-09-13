News you can trust since 1925
Road closed and person taken to hospital following a two vehicle collision near Doncaster

A road was closed and a person taken to hospital following a two vehicle collision near Doncaster yesterday (Tuesday, September 12).
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST
Humberside Police officers were in attendance on Thorne Road in Sandtoft following reports of a two vehicle collision at 12.15pm.

One person was taking to hospital to receive medical treatment for minor injuries.

An eyewitness said: “Avoid small ‘offset’ roundabout at Sandtoft. Emergency services cutting people out of vehicles following a collision. Huge tailbacks.”

If you witness a collision please call the emergency services on 101.

