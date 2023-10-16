News you can trust since 1925
Road closed after serious collision on the Great Yorkshire Way in Doncaster tonight

Reports are coming in about a serious collision on the Great Yorkshire Way in Doncaster tonight.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th Oct 2023, 22:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 22:01 BST
Eye witnesses are saying the road into Rossington is blocked following the incident which is thought to have taken place near a roundabout and involving a lorry and two cars.

We have contacted the emergency services and will bring you more information as we receive it.

Avoid the area if you can.

