Road closed after a van and car collided on the A1(M) between Marr and Warmsworth
Three fire crews from Adwick, Edlington and Doncaster were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles at 4.15am on the A1M between junction 37-38 southbound this morning, Friday November 25.
There was one casualty trapped so firefighters quickly extricated the casualty.
A spokesman for National Highways said they were alerted to a collision involving a van and a car on the A1M between Marr and Warmsworth.
One of the vehicles had overturned.
Diversions were put in place while the road was closed until 6.30am.