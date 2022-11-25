News you can trust since 1925
Road closed after a van and car collided on the A1(M) between Marr and Warmsworth

Three fire crews from Adwick, Edlington and Doncaster were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles at 4.15am on the A1M between junction 37-38 southbound this morning, Friday November 25.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Nov 2022, 10:59am

There was one casualty trapped so firefighters quickly extricated the casualty.

A spokesman for National Highways said they were alerted to a collision involving a van and a car on the A1M between Marr and Warmsworth.

One of the vehicles had overturned.

Junction 37 of the A1(M)

Diversions were put in place while the road was closed until 6.30am.

EdlingtonDoncaster