Road closed after a car and lorry collide in Doncaster
A Doncaster road was closed on Saturday after a car and lorry collided.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police received a call at 8.04am on Saturday 9 September for reports of a road traffic collision on Stripe Road in Tickhill.
It is believed that a black Volkswagen Golf and a lorry collided.
Emergency Services attended and the driver of a the car was taken to hospital by ambulance. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 quoting 324 of 9 September 2023.