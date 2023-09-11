News you can trust since 1925
Road closed after a car and lorry collide in Doncaster

A Doncaster road was closed on Saturday after a car and lorry collided.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST
Police received a call at 8.04am on Saturday 9 September for reports of a road traffic collision on Stripe Road in Tickhill.

It is believed that a black Volkswagen Golf and a lorry collided.

Emergency Services attended and the driver of a the car was taken to hospital by ambulance. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 quoting 324 of 9 September 2023.