Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police received a call at 8.04am on Saturday 9 September for reports of a road traffic collision on Stripe Road in Tickhill.

It is believed that a black Volkswagen Golf and a lorry collided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency Services attended and the driver of a the car was taken to hospital by ambulance. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...