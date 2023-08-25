Road chaos as lorry spills load of dead chickens on motorway near Doncaster
This was the scene after a lorry spilled its load of chicken carcasses on a motorway near Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 25th Aug 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 13:53 BST
Drivers are been warned to avoid the area near to the M62 westbound entry slip at junction 36 with lane closures in place following the spillage.
Motorists have been warned of debris on the carriageway with the animals not due to be cleared from the road for several hours.
A Highways Yorkshire spokesman said there are hopes the incident will be cleared by around 4pm.