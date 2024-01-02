News you can trust since 1925
River Don in Doncaster put on flood alert again following torrential rain

The River Don in Doncaster is on flood alert again following torrential rain.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 02:39 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 02:40 GMT
The Environment Agency has issued a “flooding is possible” warning for the Lower River Don catchment between Hexthorpe and Stainforth, with more rain expected today.

A spokesman said: “River levels in the Lower Don Catchment between Doncaster and Fishlake are expected to rise in response to rainfall and will continue into the early hours of 2 January.

“Further rainfall is forecast today, which will increase river levels again. Low-lying farm and park land next to the river is likely to be affected by the rising water.

A flood warning has been issued for the River Don in Doncaster.A flood warning has been issued for the River Don in Doncaster.
“We do not currently expect properties to flood from the River Don but we will continue to monitor the situation.

"Please avoid waterlogged land and using low-lying footpaths next to local watercourses. Please do not walk or drive through floodwater.”

The flood alert area also includes Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley.

