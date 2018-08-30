Revealed: The Number one chip shop in Doncaster

One of Doncaster’s newest fish and chip shops has battered competitors to be crowned the Doncaster Free Press’ Fish and Chip Shop of the Year 2018.

We asked the readers of the Free Press to let us know who they thought deserved to be named number one and hundreds of loyal customers voted in this year’s competition.

Golden Cod, on York Road, Doncaster, took second place in this years Chip Shop of the Year. Owner Bob Singh, pictured with his family Sohni Kaur, 11 and Satti Kaur. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-28-08-18-GoldenCod-2

When all the hundreds of coupons were counted, Pisces Fish and Chips on Gattison Lane came out on top.

Delighted owner Mahmut Sahim, known as Alex, said: “There was some stiff competition so it’s brilliant to have won. It is great to receive a certificate.”

He added: “I have only run the fish and chip shop for the past two years, so it’s really pleasing to come out on top.

“Last year I managed to gain third place and this is the first time I have been number one. It was a big challenge and I would like to thank all my staff and the customers who voted for helping me to achieve this.”

Doncaster Free Press, Fish and Chip Shop of the Year, 3rd place - Julie Kendell and Ellen Whitaker at Tom's Traditional Fish & Chips. Picture Scott Merrylees

In second place was former winner, the York Road Golden Cod.

Last year the popular chippy was voted number one, but was just pipped to top spot this time.

Owner of the family-run business, Bob Singh, said it was a family affair and he was “chuffed to bits” to have come second this time.

He added: “First of all I would like to thank my customers for voting for us. It shows they appreciate the standard of our food and being in the top three is a really good feeling.”

He runs the chippy with his staff and wife Satti Kaur and daughter Sohni Kaur.

Bob added: “I have run this for six years and it’s great to know that our customers still appreciate what we offer.”

In third place was Tom’s Traditional Fish and Chips, based on Sandford Road in Doncaster. Owner Phillip Wall said: “I am quite chuffed about this. Being in the top three is a great accolade.”

He added: “I credit the staff with earning this as they have worked hard. “Last year we got in the top 10 and now up to third – a great achievement.”