REVEALED: Roads running through South Yorkshire are named Britain's most deadliest

Two major roads which run through South Yorkshire are among Britain's deadliest roads.

The A1 which runs through Doncaster has been named the UK's deadliest - where 172 people have been killed in collisions in the past decade.

The M1 in South Yorkshire

The road, which runs between London and Edinburgh, witnessed 7,848 accidents involving 10,821 vehicles between 2007 and 2016.

Meanwhile, 154 people lost their lives on the M1 - which was named the second deadliest motorway in the UK.

A total of 7617 accidents, involving 13121 vehicles occurred over the same period.

Motorcycle and classic car insurance broker Carole Nash obtained the data by submitting a Freedom of Information request to the Department for Transport.

The A1M at Balby heading towards junction 36 at Warmsworth. Picture: Marie Caley

The extensive analysis of over 2,000 British motorways and A-roads showed that although the A1 is the deadliest road, the A38 had the most accidents - 8,698.

Similarly, though the M6 is Britain's deadliest motorway, there were 331 more collisions reported on the M25.

The safest road in Britain was found to be the M49, in south-west England, where just 11 accidents occurred involving 9 vehicles and no fatalities were reported.

Rebecca Donohue, head of marketing at Carole Nash, said: "Safety is naturally paramount to every road user, so we hope this data and the road safety hub on our website will help provide our customers with as much information as possible to keep them safe.

"It is very positive though to note that the number of accidents is steadily decreasing year-on-year, which is testament to road users and those who enforce the safety precautions on our highways."

Britain's deadliest A Roads

A1 - 172 deaths - 7,848 accidents involving 10,821 vehicles

A6 - 152 deaths - 8,338 accidents involving 11,938 vehicles

A40 - 142 deaths - 6,887 accidents involving 9,214 vehicles

A38 - 137 deaths - 8,698 accidents involving 13,153 vehicles

A4 - 80 deaths - 7,953 accidents involving 9882 vehicles

Britain's deadliest motorways

M6 - 160 deaths - 7,342 accidents involving 12,491 vehicles

M1 - 154 deaths - 7,617 accidents involving 13,121 vehicles

M4 - 123 deaths - 5,698 accidents involving 10,583 vehicles

M5 - 91 deaths - 3,185 accidents involving 5,765 vehicles

M25 - 80 deaths - 7,673 accidents involving 13,046 vehicles

Britain's safest roads

M49 - No deaths - 11 accidents involving nine vehicles

M10 - No deaths - 14 accidents involving 22 vehicles

M898 - No deaths - 17 accidents involving 21 vehicles

M181 - No deaths - 28 accidents involving 36 vehicles

M45 - One death - 16 accidents involving 15 vehicles