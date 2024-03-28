Revamped lap dancing bar set to open its doors in Doncaster city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mood Gentleman’s Lounge will open in the former Bentley’s Gentleman’s Club on Good Friday (March 29) and will open across Easter.

The venue will also be known to generations of city centre revellers as The Purple Door.

A spokesman said the Hall Gate venue had “undergone a transformation and added: “Mood isn’t just a place, it’s a world of elegance, mystery, and unparalleled entertainment.

Mood Gentleman's Lounge will open in the former Bentley's club this weekend.

A VIP launch evening is being held on Thursday, followed by the official opening on Friday.

The spokesman added: “We're celebrating all the way through to Sunday evening this Bank Holiday weekend.

“Come and join us for an unforgettable experience - we can't wait to see you!

“We're buzzing with excitement to welcome you into our world of luxury and entertainment.