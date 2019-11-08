Doncaster Council issued the evacuation warning because of the River Don breaching at St Oswald Church, Kirk Sandall.

The council tweeted: "There is a Severe Flood Warning in place for Sandal Grove, Old Kirk Sandall.

The swollen River Don at Stainforth (Picture: Callum Jack Lambert)

"Residents in these areas are advised to evacuate immediately.

"We advise people to seek shelter with family and friends.

"If you require support ring our emergency helpline 01302 735688. ️

"Rest centres have been established."

The severe flood warning was issued shortly after 7am.

The warning reads: "River levels have risen as a result of the persistent heavy rainfall today.

"Consequently, flooding of property and roads across Kirk Bramwith is possible this morning.

"River levels will remain high until midday.

"Our incident response staff and emergency planners are closely monitoring the situation and our incident room is open.