Residents of village near Doncaster angered by major housing development plans

Villagers in the small village of Harlington are angered as Harron Homes appears to have been given the green light on a major housing development that residents say will have a huge negative impact on the local community causing highway safety fears, problems with drainage and flooding.
By Stephanie BatemanContributor
Published 29th May 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 12:33 BST
Residents are angered by the plansResidents are angered by the plans
Harron Homes started advertising properties at Harlington on their website two weeks ago yet the plans haven’t yet been before the planning committee.

This has angered many locals who feel it's been a done deal with Doncaster Council all along.

Resident Simon Hepworth told the ree Press: “Both Harron Homes and DMBC planning gave made no attempt to engage with the local community about the scheme.

“Many thought after the initial plans were submitted in 2021 they had been dropped.

Most Popular

"Yet covertly behind the scenes the plans have had many amendments not least three weeks ago when to eliminate any flooding risk for the new houses they decided to raise them 6ft which will save them but direct flood water straight to existing properties on Mill Lane.

"The other big impacts will be pressure on sewerage system and drainage.”

The locals fear road safety and traffic as more cars try to get in and out the village.

Simon added: “Yes we could probably do a small development of affordable first time buyer houses for the young ones and bungalows for the older residents to downsize into.

"What we don't need is 1/2 million pound homes with four cars and nowhere to park them.”

