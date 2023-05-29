Residents of village near Doncaster angered by major housing development plans

Residents are angered by the plans

Harron Homes started advertising properties at Harlington on their website two weeks ago yet the plans haven’t yet been before the planning committee.

This has angered many locals who feel it's been a done deal with Doncaster Council all along.

Resident Simon Hepworth told the ree Press: “Both Harron Homes and DMBC planning gave made no attempt to engage with the local community about the scheme.

“Many thought after the initial plans were submitted in 2021 they had been dropped.

"Yet covertly behind the scenes the plans have had many amendments not least three weeks ago when to eliminate any flooding risk for the new houses they decided to raise them 6ft which will save them but direct flood water straight to existing properties on Mill Lane.

"The other big impacts will be pressure on sewerage system and drainage.”

The locals fear road safety and traffic as more cars try to get in and out the village.

Simon added: “Yes we could probably do a small development of affordable first time buyer houses for the young ones and bungalows for the older residents to downsize into.