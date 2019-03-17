Residents flee blaze inside Doncaster home 

Residents had to flee their home in Doncaster last night after a tumble dryer caught fire.

The occupants of the home in Manor Farm Close, Adwick, managed to get out unharmed when a blaze took hold and called the fire brigade.

Manor Farm Close, Doncaster. Picture: Google

READ MORE: Man in custody after reported ‘stabbing’ in Sheffield

READ MORE: Community rallies to support Sheffield businesses ravaged by fire

Crews from Adwick and Edlington stations arrived at 8.10pm and spent 30 minutes tackling the fire.

READ MORE: These are the worst areas in Sheffield for dog fouling

A fire brigade spokesperson said the cause is thought to be accidental.