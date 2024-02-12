Residents' fears over 'chemicals' being released from Doncaster factory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leaflets making the accusations against glass manufacturer Ardagh Glass have been delivered to homes near to the factory on Barnby Dun Road in the last few days.

It is not clear who is behind the campaign against the factory, known to generations of Doncastrians as Rockware.

The leaflet reads: “Have you noticed a strange smell of burnt wax/oil/plastic/chemicals?

"A new labelling plant has been built at Ardagh Glass. This plant is releasing chemicals – a known eye and respiratory irritant.

"These chemicals could be affecting your family’s health - every time you notice this, report it!"

Residents are being urged to call Doncaster Council on 01302 737575 or send their reports to an email listed on the flyer.

Last year, the company received a share of £24 million from the Government to help reduce energy costs and cut carbon emissions.

The firm received £1.7 million for its Doncaster Efficient Furnace Project to develop a new glass production furnace.

The money from the Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (IETF) is to support businesses using high amounts of energy to reduce their fossil fuel using innovative low-carbon technologies.”

The huge factory has been a site of glass production in Doncaster for many decades, with its towering white building one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks.