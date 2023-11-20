Residents' fears as horse seller Goffs unveils plans to extend Doncaster stables

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The firm, which sells thousands of horses each year through regular auctions, wants to extend its stable and auction house building – sandwiched between the Straight Mile and Leger Way – and has announced a consultation later this week where local residents will be able to examine the proposal in detail.

In a letter sent to nearby residents on behalf of Goffs and seen by the Free Press, a spokesman said: “As part of future investment proposals for the site and to meet existing and future operational requirements, Goffs proposes to extend its sales complex to the east, between the existing complex and Sandall Beat Playing Fields, to create a fenced enclosure that can be used for additional stabling facilities.

"At present, Goffs does not have the required number of stables to cater for the number of horses on sales days. This means that horses are moved between the sales complex and Doncaster Racecourse several times each day.”

Goffs in consulting with the public on plans to extend its Doncaster stables.

Upset residents say the plan would see the size of Goffs’ premises nearly double in size and one added: “This will mean that virtually all the view of the Racecourse, woods and golf course will disappear from view from Leger Way and beyond.

"The public will lose their right to use this land for walking, walking their dogs, playing with their children and football.This land is public space.”

"There is a consultation event on November 23 which many of the residents of Intake will attend.

"But my concern is that this letter has only gone out locally. The land belongs to the whole of Doncaster and the whole of Doncaster needs to know about this.”

The letter sent to residents added: “The site of the proposed extension is currently identified in the Doncaster Local Plan as public open space.

"Local planning policy requires any proposed loss of public open space to be consulted on locally and before we submit a planning application, we would welcome your feedback on how you use this space.”

"The first phase of the investment proposals is to apply for permission to change the use of the land to the east of the complex and to fence this area so that it can be utilised for additional stabling facilities.

"In the short term, it is proposed that temporary stabling would be erected in this area for race days.

"This would improve the welfare of the horses and decrease vehicle movements to and from the Racecourse. Goffs has longer term plans for more permanent stabling facilities on this land which would be subject to a further planning application.”

According to the firm, a pedestrian route along the perimeter of the land, which gives access to Sandall Beat Road Playing Fields would be retained and new landscaping would be provided as part of the proposals.

The public consultation event will take place on November 23 at Goffs on Sandall Beat Road. The exhibition will be a drop in event and people can attend between 3pm and 7pm.

Further information and a questionnaire will be available from www.online-consultations.co.uk/goffsdoncaster.

A spokesman for Goffs said: “At the moment, we are a long way off building anything.”