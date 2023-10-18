Residents escape injury after garage fire in Doncaster spreads to house
Residents at a house in Doncaster escaped injury when a garage fire spread to the adjoining house.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the garage fire at 4:27pm yesterday on Boundary Avenue, Wheatley Hills.
Three fire crews from Doncaster and two from Adwick stations attended the incident.
A spokesman said: “The fire spread to the porch area of a house. There were no reports of any casualties and the fire is believed to have started accidentally.”
Crews left at around 5:30pm.