Residents escape injury after garage fire in Doncaster spreads to house

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 10:32 BST
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the garage fire at 4:27pm yesterday on Boundary Avenue, Wheatley Hills.

Three fire crews from Doncaster and two from Adwick stations attended the incident.

A spokesman said: “The fire spread to the porch area of a house. There were no reports of any casualties and the fire is believed to have started accidentally.”

Crews left at around 5:30pm.

