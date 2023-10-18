Residents escape injury after garage fire in Doncaster spreads to house

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the garage fire at 4:27pm yesterday on Boundary Avenue, Wheatley Hills.

Three fire crews from Doncaster and two from Adwick stations attended the incident.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

A spokesman said: “The fire spread to the porch area of a house. There were no reports of any casualties and the fire is believed to have started accidentally.”