Mum Aysa and her three 18-month-old cubs will finally get to feel the grass under their paws and explore their reserve.

Rescued from the war-torn Donetsk region in Ukraine, they finally arrived at YWP in March after 9 months of being held in sanctuary in Poland, where due to the facilities, the youngsters grew up separated from their mum without seeing the sky or having the stimulation of the outside world. Now, that is all about to change.

After travelling 2000 miles across Europe the lions settled into their new Yorkshire home quickly and mum Aysa was then reunited with her cubs.

Rescued lions from the Ukraine make their outside debut at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Now all four will get to enjoy the outside world in the expansive reserves of Lion Country, originally built for another group of rescued lions that came from Romania and the last two of which still live at the park.

Colin Northcott, Deputy Section Head of Carnivores, said: “This is the moment we have all been waiting for.

“I am completely overjoyed that this is finally happening- we have been working so hard to get to this point. Mum Aysa and her cubs have all done so well with adjusting to their new home, I feel like a proud dad!

