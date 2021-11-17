Reports of a violent incident that occurred this evening involving a baseball bat and a car collision are coming in

An eye witness has reported a violent incident involving a baseball bat in Doncaster this evening.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 8:40 pm

The eye witness says they saw a man with a baseball bat injure another man badly outside the William Hill in Askern – in the Moss Road/Station Road area.

The same eye witness reports that the man with the bat then attempted to drive over the injured man with his car.

It is reported that the car caused a road traffic accident as it left the scene of the first incident.

The incident is reported to have happened outside the William Hill shop.

The eye witness reports seeing a man flee on foot.

Other witnesses reports police cars, vans, riot vans and armed police at the scene of the incident.

At around 7.15pm an air ambulance landed at the pit top in Askern.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details and will update the story when more is known.

