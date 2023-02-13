Repairs underway after blaze damages Doncaster leisure centre during £5m revamp

Fire crews spent hours tackling the flames which tore through the roof of Thorne Leisure Centre earlier this month.

The complex in Haynes Road was closed amid ongoing work to revamp it and it was feared the fire could add delays to the re-opening of the popular building.

But an investigation has revealed that the fire damage wasn’t as bad as first feared and workers are now carrying out repairs so the restoration can continue.

The fire damaged roof at Thorne Leisure Centre.

In an update, a spokesman for Thorne and Moorends Labour Party said: “After attending the site, ward councillors spoke with Michael Hart, chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust regarding the damage and the impact it would have on the refurbishment.

“By being able to visit the site and see the damage, it was reassuring to see that the extent of the damage was to the roof area only.

“We were reassured that even though this would cause a set back that the refurbishment would continue.

“Once again thank you to the fire service and staff, thanks to their endeavours the damage is a lot less extensive than it could have been.”

Mr Hart said: “Following the fire at Thorne Leisure Centre we want to reassure our customers and residents that works to refurbish the venue are continuing.

“Contractors have been on site to remove and replace the fire damaged area of the roof and works will take place, as planned, on the replacement of the roof.

“While works take place to refurbish the venue we are running fitness sessions in local community venues to give people the opportunity to get fit in their local area.”

Updates will be provided on the DCLT website www.dclt.co.uk

Seven fire crews were called to the leisure centre on February 2 after fire broke out.

Refurbishment of the centre began in October last year and will eventually lead to a new bowling alley, gym, soft play area and café.

